The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) are favorites when they host the New York Islanders (5-6-3) on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Canucks are -155 on the moneyline to win, while the Islanders have +125 moneyline odds.

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Canucks vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in six of 14 games this season.

The Canucks are 5-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Islanders have been an underdog six times this season, and have not secured an upset.

Vancouver has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

New York has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Canucks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Andrei Kuzmenko 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-125) - Ilya Mikheyev 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Quinn Hughes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-222) 2.5 (-133)

Islanders Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Noah Dobson 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (-120) Kyle Palmieri 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120) Mathew Barzal 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-139)

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 9-1 6-3-1 6.3 4.6 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 4.6 2 12 29.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 3-7 4-5-1 6 2.4 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.4 2.9 5 18.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 9 Puck Line Losses 1 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

