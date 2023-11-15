The Eastern-leading Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to win against the Boston Celtics (8-2). The squads play Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The over/under for the matchup is 223.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points five times.

The average total in Boston's outings this year is 225.5, two more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

Boston has won eight of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in five of 10 outings.

Philadelphia's average game total this season has been 232.9, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The 76ers have split the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.

Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 5 50% 119.6 240.8 105.9 217.6 225.6 76ers 5 50% 121.2 240.8 111.7 217.6 225.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering four times in five home games, and three times in five road games.

The Celtics put up 7.9 more points per game (119.6) than the 76ers give up (111.7).

Boston has a 6-1 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 111.7 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers average 15.3 more points per game (121.2) than the Celtics allow (105.9).

Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 105.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 7-3 7-2 5-5 76ers 8-2 1-0 6-4

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 119.6 Points Scored (PG) 121.2 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 7-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 105.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

