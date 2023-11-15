Houston Christian vs. Florida International November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) play the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Houston Christian vs. Florida International Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Bonke Maring: 13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Houston Christian vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Houston Christian Rank
|Houston Christian AVG
|Florida International AVG
|Florida International Rank
|43rd
|77.6
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|361st
|83.1
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|314th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|350th
|15
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
