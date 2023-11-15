Wednesday's contest that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) at Schollmaier Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-49 in favor of TCU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Cardinals enter this contest on the heels of a 59-52 loss to New Mexico State on Sunday.

Incarnate Word vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 66, Incarnate Word 49

Incarnate Word Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals averaged 58.7 points per game last season (300th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per contest (39th in college basketball). They had a +11 scoring differential overall.

Incarnate Word averaged 1.2 more points in Southland action (59.9) than overall (58.7).

In 2022-23, the Cardinals scored 9.4 more points per game at home (62.9) than away (53.5).

Incarnate Word conceded fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than away (60.9) last season.

