How to Watch the Incarnate Word vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Incarnate Word vs. TCU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up 9.6 fewer points per game last year (58.7) than the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents (68.3).
- When Incarnate Word gave up fewer than 60 points last season, it went 12-2.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs averaged just 1.7 more points per game (60) than the Cardinals gave up (58.3).
- When TCU scored more than 58.3 points last season, it went 6-9.
- Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 34.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.7% lower than the 42.9% of shots the Cardinals' opponents knocked down.
- The Cardinals' 34.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.2 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
Incarnate Word Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Our Lady of the Lake
|W 68-40
|McDermott Center
|11/12/2023
|New Mexico State
|L 59-52
|McDermott Center
|11/15/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Prairie View A&M
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
