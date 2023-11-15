The Texas Longhorns (2-0) hit the court against the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on LHN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Rice vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Texas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Rice put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Owls were an underdog by 20.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Texas compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.

The Longhorns and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 35 times last season.

