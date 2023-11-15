The Texas Longhorns (1-0) meet the Rice Owls (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on LHN.

Rice vs. Texas Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: LHN

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Rice vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 36th 78 Points Scored 76.9 56th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 32.4 134th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 16th 16.2 Assists 15.2 40th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

