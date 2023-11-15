Wednesday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 65-56 based on our computer prediction, with UTSA securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Islanders claimed a 92-40 win over Schreiner.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 65, Texas A&M-CC 56

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game last season (posting 61.7 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and giving up 56.4 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and had a +164 scoring differential.

With 65.2 points per game in Southland matchups, Texas A&M-CC averaged 3.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (61.7 PPG).

The Islanders put up 67.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.7 more points than they averaged away from home (58.4).

In 2022-23, Texas A&M-CC gave up 52.6 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 57.9.

