How to Watch Texas vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-0) take on the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Texas went 15-2 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Owls ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.
- Last year, the Longhorns recorded 78.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 76.6 the Owls gave up.
- Texas had an 11-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas posted 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
- The Longhorns gave up 67.4 points per game last year at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.0).
- Texas made 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 88-56
|Moody Center
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|-
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
