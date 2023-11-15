Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (2-0) against the Rice Owls (1-1) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 79-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on November 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 79, Rice 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-4.0)

Texas (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Performance Insights

Texas put up 78.0 points per game and gave up 67.8 last year, ranking them 36th in college basketball on offense and 105th defensively.

The Longhorns were 183rd in the country in rebounds per game (31.7) and 155th in rebounds conceded (30.8) last year.

Last season Texas was 16th-best in the country in assists with 16.2 per game.

The Longhorns were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last year.

Giving up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from downtown last year, Texas was 64th and 96th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Texas attempted 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 65.5% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.