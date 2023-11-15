Texas vs. Rice November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (2-0) will face the Rice Owls (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This matchup is available on LHN.
Texas vs. Rice Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas vs. Rice Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|36th
|78
|Points Scored
|76.9
|56th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|334th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
