Wednesday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) matching up at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 65-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Roadrunners are coming off of a 58-55 win against New Mexico State in their most recent game on Friday.

UTSA vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

UTSA vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 65, Texas A&M-CC 56

UTSA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners averaged 64.8 points per game last season (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball). They had a -81 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.5 points per game.

UTSA scored more in conference play (68.3 points per game) than overall (64.8).

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners averaged 4.1 more points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (63.8).

At home, UTSA conceded 63.8 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 70.2.

