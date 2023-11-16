Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Bexar County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.