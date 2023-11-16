On Thursday, November 16, Whitesboro High School will host Bushland High School, beginning at 6:00 PM CT.

Bushland vs. Whitesboro Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Grandview High School at Pottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksboro High School at Bells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carthage High School at Van Alstyne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mt. Pleasant, TX

Mt. Pleasant, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Potter County Games This Week

Tascosa High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Amarillo High School