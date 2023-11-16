Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Fort Bend County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lumberton High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulshear High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Rosenburg , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Heights at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Delmar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Brenham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tully, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
