Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Hardin County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lumberton High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Silsbee High School at Gatesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
