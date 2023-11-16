Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Marlin High School vs. Coleman High School Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM CT, Marlin High School plays away from home versus Coleman High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marlin vs. Coleman Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Falls County Games This Week
Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flatonia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.