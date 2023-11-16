Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Newton High School vs. New Boston High School Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
New Boston High School will host Newton High School on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM CT.
Newton vs. New Boston Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Carthage, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bowie County Games This Week
Pleasant Grove High School at Caddo Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deweyville High School at James Bowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Newton County Games This Week
