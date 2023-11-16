North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) will face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other North Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Texas vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|337th
|64.5
|Points Scored
|77.3
|50th
|1st
|55.8
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|329th
|11
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.5
|320th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.