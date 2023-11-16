Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you live in Smith County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winston Churchill at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Episcopal School - Tyler at Winona High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.