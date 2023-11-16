The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Texas Southern Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers gave up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Texas Southern went 8-10 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.
  • The Tigers scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
  • Texas Southern put together an 11-14 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Texas Southern averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (64.5).
  • The Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.
  • Texas Southern sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ New Mexico L 92-55 The Pit
11/11/2023 @ Arizona State L 63-52 Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
11/18/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/21/2023 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.