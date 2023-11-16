How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders shot 45.9% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Islanders allowed to opponents.
- Texas Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Islanders finished 54th.
- Last year, the Red Raiders put up 73.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 73.2 the Islanders allowed.
- Texas Tech had a 12-2 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Tech scored 77.4 points per game last season at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged away from home (66).
- The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.1 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas Tech fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Jose State
|W 56-42
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
