Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) will meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
