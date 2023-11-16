The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Tyler County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Chester High School at Jonesboro High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 16

5:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Jonesboro, TX

Jonesboro, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Columbus High School at Woodville High School