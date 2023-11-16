How to Watch UT Arlington vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos averaged.
- UT Arlington put together a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.6% from the field.
- The Lobos ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mavericks ranked 11th.
- The Mavericks' 66.4 points per game last year were 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed.
- UT Arlington went 5-1 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (61.5).
- At home, the Mavericks allowed 66.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
- UT Arlington knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.4%) than on the road (31.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 75-71
|College Park Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas-Tyler
|W 95-64
|College Park Center
|11/16/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|11/22/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|College Park Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.