The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on MW Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. UT Arlington matchup.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-13.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-14.5) 148.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)

UT Arlington put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Mavericks were an underdog by 13.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

New Mexico covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Lobos and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 29 times last season.

