The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at The Pit on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. There is no line set for the game.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: The Pit

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington's games went over the point total 17 out of 27 times last season.

The Mavericks covered the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.

New Mexico had more success against the spread than UT Arlington last year, recording an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 13-14-0 record of the Mavericks.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 80.9 147.3 74.3 142.7 148.5 UT Arlington 66.4 147.3 68.4 142.7 132.8

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks averaged 7.9 fewer points per game last year (66.4) than the Lobos allowed their opponents to score (74.3).

When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, UT Arlington went 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 16-13-0 20-9-0 UT Arlington 13-14-0 17-10-0

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico UT Arlington 15-5 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 4-9 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

