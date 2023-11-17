Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Aubrey High School vs. Van High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an exciting high school game -- Van High School vs. Aubrey High School -- in Royse City, TX on Friday, November 17, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aubrey vs. Van Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Royse City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bells High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
