High school football action in Blanco County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Blanco County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lyndon B Johnson High School at Refugio High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Floresville, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blanco High School at London High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

