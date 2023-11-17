We have 2023 high school football action in Cameron County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • Cameron County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rio Hondo High School at Goliad High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Marion, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    San Benito High School at United High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

