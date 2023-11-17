On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Clear Springs High School plays away from home versus Galena Park North Shore High School.

Clear Springs vs. North Shore Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Randall Reed, TX

Randall Reed, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Katy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Stamford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Stamford, TX

Stamford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at Pearland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Delmar, TX

Delmar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Klein Cain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tully, TX

Tully, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Collins High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Woodforest, TX

Woodforest, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18

4:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Randall Reed, TX

Randall Reed, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio