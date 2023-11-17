Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Clear Springs High School vs. Galena Park North Shore High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Clear Springs High School plays away from home versus Galena Park North Shore High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clear Springs vs. North Shore Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C E King High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Katy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Heights at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Delmar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Klein Cain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tully, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Collins High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Woodforest, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Galveston County Games This Week
C E King High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.