Support your favorite local high school football team in Colorado County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hamilton County
  • Gaines County
  • Nolan County
  • Collingsworth County
  • Coleman County
  • Hunt County
  • Hood County
  • Karnes County
  • Tarrant County
  • Andrews County

    • Colorado County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Columbus High School at Woodville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Madisonville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.