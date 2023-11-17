Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Crosby County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lorenzo High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Silverton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.