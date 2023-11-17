Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Dallas County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eustace High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhill School at Cumby High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17

6:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Cumby, TX

Cumby, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbara Bush Middle School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Carter High School