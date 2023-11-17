Texas High School Football: How to Stream the DeSoto High School vs. Wylie East High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school matchup -- Wylie East High School vs. DeSoto High School -- in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 17, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeSoto vs. Wylie East Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Reedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at China Spring
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Joshua, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Saginaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Coppell High School at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
