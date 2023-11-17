On Friday, November 17, James Bowie High School will host Deweyville High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Deweyville vs. James Bowie Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Augustine, TX

San Augustine, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bowie County Games This Week

Pleasant Grove High School at Caddo Mills High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Melissa, TX

Melissa, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at New Boston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Carthage, TX

Carthage, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Newton County Games This Week

