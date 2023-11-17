If you live in Dickens County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spur High School at Hermleigh High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 17

4:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hermleigh, TX

Hermleigh, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hermleigh High School at Spur High School