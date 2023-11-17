Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Eastland County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gorman High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stamford High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Eastland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
