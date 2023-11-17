Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Galveston County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
C E King High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Veterans Memorial, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.