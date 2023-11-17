High school football action in Gregg County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • El Paso County
  • Lubbock County
  • Bailey County
  • Hansford County
  • Grayson County
  • Briscoe County
  • Newton County
  • Shelby County
  • Hunt County
  • Reeves County

    • Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Longview High School at Reedy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Mesquite, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kilgore High School at Bay City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.