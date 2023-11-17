High school football action in Gregg County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Longview High School at Reedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kilgore High School at Bay City High School