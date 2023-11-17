Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Henderson County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eustace High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullard High School at Athens High School