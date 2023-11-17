Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Heritage School vs. St. Joseph Catholic School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, November 17, starting at 7:00 PM CT, St. Joseph Catholic School will meet Heritage School in San Marcos, TX.
Heritage vs. STJC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
A&M Consolidated at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
