On Friday, November 17, starting at 7:00 PM CT, St. Joseph Catholic School will meet Heritage School in San Marcos, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Heritage vs. STJC Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

A&M Consolidated at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia High School at College Station High School