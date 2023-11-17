There is an intriguing high school clash in Weatherford , TX on Friday, November 17 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Leonard High School hosting Holliday High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Holliday vs. Leonard Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Weatherford , TX

Weatherford , TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Archer County Games This Week

Windthorst High School at Roscoe High School