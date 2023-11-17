The No. 6 Houston Cougars (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Utah Utes (3-0), winners of three straight. The Cougars are favorites (-9.5) in the contest, which starts at 4:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -9.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games last season went over this contest's total of 133.5 points 18 times.

The average amount of points in Houston's outings last season was 132.3, which is 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Houston covered 17 times in 34 games with a spread last season.

Houston went 26-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.7% of those games).

The Cougars had a 21-1 record last year (winning 95.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Houston an 84.6% chance to win.

Houston vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 18 52.9% 74.9 143.6 57.5 121.3 134.4 Utah 13 44.8% 68.7 143.6 63.8 121.3 135.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars put up were 11.1 more points than the Utes allowed (63.8).

When Houston totaled more than 63.8 points last season, it went 15-10 against the spread and 27-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston vs. Utah Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 15-13 16-18-0 Utah 15-14-0 0-2 9-20-0

Houston vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Utah 16-2 Home Record 12-6 11-0 Away Record 4-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.