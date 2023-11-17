The San Antonio Spurs, with Jeremy Sochan, match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Sochan, in his last action, had nine points and five assists in a 123-87 loss to the Thunder.

In this piece we'll dive into Sochan's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-156)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league last year, giving up 118.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Kings allowed 42.2 rebounds per game last season, ninth in the league in that category.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.7.

Defensively, the Kings gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/15/2023 32 15 8 2 0 0 0 11/17/2022 31 11 4 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.