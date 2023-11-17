Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are available below, with three games on the NHL schedule Friday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 16 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Nylander's stats: 11 goals in 16 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +115 to score
Jets vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Connor's stats: 13 goals in 15 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +135 to score
Jets vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 15 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +145 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Reinhart's stats: 13 goals in 16 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +150 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Tavares' stats: 7 goals in 16 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +150 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 16 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +170 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Verhaeghe's stats: 7 goals in 16 games
Aleksander Barkov Jr. (Panthers) +175 to score
Panthers vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- Barkov's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +190 to score
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17
- DeBrincat's stats: 11 goals in 17 games
