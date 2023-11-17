We have 2023 high school football competition in Robertson County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Shepherd High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bremond High School at Sabinal High School