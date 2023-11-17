Sacred Heart Catholic School plays at Sacred Heart School of Muenster on Friday, November 17 at 5:45 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sacred Heart vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 5:45 PM CT

5:45 PM CT Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cooke County Games This Week

Muenster High School at Wink High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lavaca County Games This Week

Shiner High School at Holland High School