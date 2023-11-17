The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Sam Houston compiled a 17-1 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.
  • The Bearkats scored just 3.1 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Rebels gave up (69.1).
  • Sam Houston went 14-1 last season when it scored more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Sam Houston scored more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (65.3) last season.
  • At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 64.2.
  • At home, Sam Houston knocked down 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.5). Sam Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pacific W 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/9/2023 Utah Valley L 79-73 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 85-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
11/22/2023 Grambling - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.