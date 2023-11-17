The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-9.5) 134.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-9.5) 134.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends (2022-23)

Sam Houston covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread last year.

The Bearkats covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Ole Miss went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Rebels games went over the point total.

